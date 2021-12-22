Russia interested in developing mutual trade and investments with Armenia – Russian Deputy PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The 20th session of the Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Yerevan co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.

ARMENPRESS reports issues related to the development of trade and economic relations, cooperation in transport, energy, high technologies, healthcare, education and other areas of mutual interest were discussed during the sitting.

The Deputy Prime Ministers made speeches summarizing the session, signed protocol.

Welcoming the participants of the Intergovernmental Commission session, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan stressed that despite the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as all the shocks and the economic consequences of the war, the two countries managed to maintain the pace of development of bilateral relations. Mher Grigoryan noted that as a result of the session they managed to once again foster the development of relations between the two countries, to reveal all the promising directions of the Armenian-Russian cooperation.

In his speech, the Armenian Deputy PM stressed that in 2022 the two countries will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, as well as the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. In this context, the Deputy Prime Minister assured that the Armenian side will make every effort to organize the events properly.

Mher Grigoryan emphasized that the relations between the two countries have a comprehensive nature, they include all the spheres of interstate relations, without exception.

Summing up, the Deputy Prime Minister thanked his Russian counterparts for the constructive discussions within the framework of the session and gave the floor to Alexei Overchuk.

“Russia, as before, continues to be Armenia's leading trading partner. In January-October 2021, the trade turnover between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia amounted to $ 2.1 billion, an increase of 9.3% compared to the same period in 2020.

Armenia is a traditional supplier of light agricultural products. Russia continued to increase supplies of vehicles, industrial equipment and minerals. Our country is interested in more actively developing mutual trade and investments. Russian business can offer effective solutions for the development of transport, energy, social infrastructure, digital economy”, the Russian Deputy PM said.

He noted that in order to expand relations between the regions, strengthen business ties, establish joint ventures and intensify investment dialogue, the Russian side has initiated the establishment of a Russian-Armenian Business Council.

Within the framework of the session, the 2022-2027 program on inter-regional cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Russian Federation, the program of cooperation in the field of environmental protection for 2022-2023, and the action plan of the implementation of the MoU on sport signed between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia and Ministry of Sport of Russia were signed.