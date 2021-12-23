Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament, Indian Ambassador highlight importance of North-South transportation corridor

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament, head of the Armenia-India friendship group Hakob Arshakyan received Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal, the Parliament’s press service reports.

The Vice Speaker of Parliament said that the rich historical past of the Armenian-Indian relations is the best base for expanding the inter-state ties. In this context he highlighted the Ambassador’s active participation and productive work.

“During the past 29 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Armenia and India managed to turn the deeply-rooted historical friendly ties into warm and partnering interstate relations”, Hakob Arshakyan said, highlighting specifically the role of the friendship groups within the inter-parliamentary partnership.

Talking about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Vice Speaker highlighted the importance of returning the Armenian captives from Azerbaijan and stated that Azerbaijan is not fulfilling the provisions of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement. He said that in this regard Armenia appreciates India’s balanced statements and role in the international arena. Hakob Arshakyan noted that Armenia reaffirms its support to India over the Jammu and Kashmir issue and expressed hope that the problem will be solved peacefully.

According to Arshakyan, Armenia is cooperating with India in different areas. He brought as an example the export volumes to India which increased almost 20 times compared to 2019, comprising 73,4 million dollars, and the trade turnover between the two countries grew over 2,7 times.

In terms of boosting the tourism cooperation, the sides highlighted conducting direct flights between the two countries. The officials also discussed the partnership in the field of education, in particular noting that more than 3000 Indian students study in Armenia.

The importance of the North-South transportation corridor was also emphasized.

The Indian Ambassador also highlighted deepening the Armenian-Indian relations and stated that a friendship group will be formed in the Parliament of India soon. Kishan Dan Dewal also highlighted the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with peaceful negotiations within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.