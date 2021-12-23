Opposition factions turn down PM Pashinyan’s offer for “closed meeting”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Hayastan and Pativ Unem factions of the Armenian parliament say they have rejected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s offer to hold a closed meeting with him.

In a statement, the two opposition blocs said that Speaker Alen Simonyan relayed PM Pashinyan’s offer.

“[We] notified that [we] will participate in the meeting only in open, equal conditions accountable before the people – which was rejected – therefore, we reiterate our stance that closed meetings are inexpedient,” the opposition factions said in a joint statement.