Pashinyan to hold online press conference
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will hold a live online press conference on Facebook on December 24.
“Dear compatriots, tomorrow, on December 24, at 20:00, I will answer questions from the media and NGOs live on Facebook”, he said on Facebook, adding that the media outlets and NGOs can send their questions to [email protected] by 20:00 tonight.
- 20:06 President of Artsakh discusses a number of issues with representatives of Hadrout region and community heads
- 19:38 Azerbaijan includes the French presidential candidate in the "black list" for visiting Artsakh
- 19:05 Lights of Armenia’s main Christmas tree lit
- 18:42 Constitutional Court declares demand for employee to be tested for COVID-19 at his own expense unconstitutional
- 18:16 Digital processes should have daily practical significance for people - Prime Minister
- 17:57 Nikol Pashinyan holds meeting with MPs representing the ruling “Civil Contract” Party
- 17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-12-21
- 17:36 Asian Stocks up - 23-12-21
- 17:16 CSTO Secretary General pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan memorial
- 16:45 FM Mirzoyan presents situation in Armenia’s eastern border to CSTO Secretary General
- 16:20 One new postage stamp dedicated to the theme “100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China”
- 15:46 PM Pashinyan holds meeting with CSTO Secretary General
- 15:23 Russia, China jointly develop high-tech weapons — Putin
- 12:52 Pashinyan to hold online press conference
- 12:23 COVID-19: Armenia to acquire 200,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine
- 12:18 COVID-19: Armenian Prime Minister gets booster shot, warns of inevitable next wave
- 12:03 Cabinet approves 128 million dram allocation for restoration of historical-cultural monuments
- 11:08 COVID-19: Armenia reports 129 new cases, 15 deaths
- 11:00 Opposition factions turn down PM Pashinyan’s offer for “closed meeting”
- 10:27 Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament, Indian Ambassador highlight importance of North-South transportation corridor
- 08:52 European Stocks up - 22-12-21
- 08:51 US stocks up - 22-12-21
- 08:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-12-21
- 08:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 22-12-21
- 08:45 Oil Prices Up - 22-12-21
