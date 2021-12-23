CSTO Secretary General pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas visited today the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, accompanied by deputy foreign minister Armen Ghevondyan and Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the CSTO Viktor Biyagiov, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute reports.

Director of the Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan introduced the history of the creation of the Memorial to the guests.

The CSTO Secretary General laid a wreath at the Memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame, by honoring the victims with a moment of silence.

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas arrived in Armenia on a working visit.