Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-12-21

YEREVAN, 23 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.92 drams to 478.22 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.74 drams to 541.35 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.52 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.37 drams to 640.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 67.66 drams to 27564.53 drams. Silver price down by 1.98 drams to 348.4 drams. Platinum price up by 125.98 drams to 14591 drams.