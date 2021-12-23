Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 December

Nikol Pashinyan holds meeting with MPs representing the ruling “Civil Contract” Party

Nikol Pashinyan holds meeting with MPs representing the ruling “Civil Contract” Party

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is holding a meeting with MPs representing the ruling “Civil Contract” Party.

ARMENPRESS reports the meeting is taking place at the National Assembly.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]