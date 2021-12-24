Russian Foreign Ministry wishes “peace and patience” to Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict is one of the most complex, prolonged and bloody conflicts, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

She wished peace and patience to Armenia and Azerbaijan in settling the conflict.

“I wish patience to Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as to all those experts who are working, including from the Russian side, to those who are directly controlling the situation”, Zakharova said.

The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman expressed hope that everything will be solved if all sides make maximum efforts.

She said that the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan agreements of 2020 November 9 have been overall implemented in the passing year.