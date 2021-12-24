Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

PM Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting

PM Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting of the Security Council, his office said.

The prime minister’s office did not mention other details.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]