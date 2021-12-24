Sinopharm most popular Covid-19 vaccine in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The greatest consumption against Covid-19 in Armenia has the Chinese “Sinopharm” vaccine, Deputy Director of the National Center for Disease Control of Armenia and Director of the National Immunization Programme Manager Gayane Sahakyan said during the conversation with the journalists, referring to the question of which vaccine is the most popular in Armenia.

The state imports the vaccines at small quantities related to the expiration date. Sahakyan mentioned that the ministry always monitors to understand which is consumed faster. At this point the Chinese ''Sinopharm'' vaccine is the fasted to be consumed.



''Sinopharm” has 3 to 4-fold greater consumption than other vaccines'' said Sahakyan.