Former Defense Minister Tonoyan will remain under arrest – Court declines lawyer’s appeal

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Criminal Court of Appeal declined the lawyer’s appeal against the detention of former Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, ARMENPRESS reports Davit Tonoyan will remain under arrest.

Tonoyan was arrested in September 2021 on charges of embezzlement and falsifications which he allegedly committed during his tenure as minister of defense. He denies wrongdoing. Davit Galstyan, the head of the company supplying weapons to Armenia, and Stepan Galstyan, the deputy chief of the General Staff, are also accused and are detained over the same case.