We continued to discuss issues on our agenda – Pashinyan about private conversation with Aliyev

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Answering online questions from media and NGO representatives, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan provided details of the private conversation with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.

“During the private conversation, the same thing was discussed as before and after the private conversation. It's not so that Charles Michel left the room for about 20 minutes, and we said he is gone, now let's talk about what we should have talked but didn’t talk. The same conversation continued, we continued to discuss the issues on our agenda, our discussion. The dynamic and content of that conversation did not change in any way”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

Pashinyan assured that those 15 or 20 minutes or maybe half an hour of their private conversation did not differ in any way from the previous conversation.

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the European Council Charles Michel had a trilateral meeting in Brussels on December 14. Charles Michel left the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan alone for some time.