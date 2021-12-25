LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-12-21
LONDON, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 December:
The price of aluminum stood at $2830.00, copper price stood at $9581.50, lead price stood at $2291.00, nickel price stood at $20050.00, tin price stood at $38900.00, zinc price stood at $3512.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 11:51 PM Pashinyan congratulates new Mayor of Yerevan, expresses government support
- 11:35 More than 90% of health workers in Armenia vaccinated against COVID-19
- 11:20 Coronavirus: 57% of fatalities in Armenia are men – NCDC
- 11:18 Hrachya Sargsyan sworn in as Mayor of Yerevan
- 11:09 COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 118 new cases, 3 deaths
- 10:55 European Stocks - 24-12-21
- 10:54 US stocks stood at - 24-12-21
- 10:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-12-21
- 10:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 24-12-21
- 10:51 Oil Prices - 24-12-21
- 12.24-21:35 Armenia expects normalization of relations from Armenian-Turkish talks, but the issue is difficult and sensitive – PM
- 12.24-21:00 We are interested in starting negotiations and concluding a peace treaty – Pashinyan
- 12.24-20:49 If Armenian cargo does not pass through Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani cargo will not pass through Armenia – Pashinyan
- 12.24-20:44 Pashinyan, Aliyev will have some kind of interaction during informal summit of the CIS countries
- 12.24-20:25 Pashinyan sees some kind of solution to the issue of unblocking the roads after the Brussels meeting
- 12.24-20:19 We continued to discuss issues on our agenda – Pashinyan about private conversation with Aliyev
- 12.24-18:54 Former Defense Minister Tonoyan will remain under arrest – Court declines lawyer’s appeal
- 12.24-18:51 PM Pashinyan participates in Rima Demirchyan's requiem ceremony
- 12.24-18:43 Sinopharm most popular Covid-19 vaccine in Armenia
- 12.24-18:32 Georgian parliament speaker Kakha Kuchava resigns
- 12.24-17:41 Only FlyOne Armenia applies for permission to carry out Yerevan-Istanbul charter flights
- 12.24-17:15 PM Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting
- 12.24-16:30 Moscow describes EU-mediated meeting of Pashinyan and Aliyev as “development of trilateral agreements” of Sochi
- 12.24-16:23 Informal meeting of CIS leaders to take place in St. Petersburg Dec 28
- 12.24-14:49 Russian Foreign Ministry wishes “peace and patience” to Armenia and Azerbaijan
