COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 118 new cases, 3 deaths

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. 118 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 344,379, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

7084 tests were administered (total 2,530,000).

3 people died, raising the death toll to 7942.

328 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 330,311.

As of December 25 the number of active cases stood at 4628.