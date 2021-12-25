PM Pashinyan congratulates new Mayor of Yerevan, expresses government support

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will continue supporting the Mayor of Yerevan and the City Council in implementing all programs which were outlined in 2017-2018, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech at the inauguration of Hrachya Sargsyan as Mayor of Yerevan.

PM Pashinyan congratulated the new Mayor and wished him good luck and success in his work.

“I’d also like to congratulate the Yerevan City Council, because I believe that the establishment of the state institutions is one of our most important objectives on the agenda. With the events of the recent days the Yerevan City Council displayed a clear political will on the path of the establishment of a new model of local-self government in Armenia,” the PM said.

He noted that over the past few years the government provided significant and effective support to the Yerevan City Hall, allocating over 50 billion drams through various financial levers.