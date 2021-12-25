Only 6 cases of non-fatal anaphylaxis reported in over 1,5 million vaccinations – Armenian CDC

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. There were only 6 cases of people experiencing anaphylaxis after getting the COVID-19 shot in the nearly 1,5 million vaccinations that were administered so far in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Deputy Director Gayane Sahakyan said at a media event.

“Out of all 1,5 million vaccinations we’ve had only 6 people who experienced anaphylaxis, and none of them required hospitalization,” Sahakyan, the head of the National Immunization Program said.

She said that if the necessary medical intervention is provided to persons experiencing anaphylaxis within one hour of onset then the patient won’t require hospitalization and will recover quickly.