COVID-19: More than 1,6 million vaccinations administered in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. A total of 1,626,738 vaccinations against COVID-19 were administered in Armenia so far, the Ministry of Healthcare said Monday.

934,028 are first-dose shots while 692,082 are second-dose jabs.

 








