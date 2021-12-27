COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 59 new cases, 7 deaths

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 59 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 344,540, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said in a statement.

4669 tests were administered (total 2,540,319 tests).

248 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 330,841.

7 people died, bringing the death toll to 7950.

As of December 27, the number of active cases stood at 4250.