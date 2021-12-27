Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

First meeting of Armenia-Turkey special envoys could take place in Moscow

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. So far there is no agreement on a concrete timeframe for holding the first meeting of the special envoys of Armenia and Turkey, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.

But he added that the meeting could be held in Moscow.

“The possibility of holding the meeting in Moscow is under discussion,” Hunanyan said.








