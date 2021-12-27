Robert Kocharyan sees chance to “set some things right” with diplomacy in Artsakh issue

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the leader of the opposition Hayastan bloc argues that if he were to lead the country again he would be able to set some things rights in the issue of Artsakh.

He did not go into details when he made the comments at a press conference.

“Yes, I see a chance to save something in this situation through active diplomatic work, I see this path. But this administration won’t even try do to so because during the course of their entire conscious lives these people have thought the way they are acting now,” he charged at the incumbent authorities.

“The expectation from them is zero. Now, I suggest change, let’s enable the people who’ve showed during their entire lives that they are thinking otherwise,” Kocharyan said.

He said that this path will be difficult.

“Indeed, in some directions we are able to correct some things. Indeed also in terms of the status of Artsakh. I see the sequence of steps through which something can be salvaged,” the ex-president said.