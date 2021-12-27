Robert Kocharyan favors transitioning back to semi-presidential system

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan says he favors transitioning back to a semi-presidential system of governance but disapproves the implementation of constitutional reforms through the path adopted by the incumbent authorities.

“I don’t think it’s right for every government to come and bring the constitution it wants,” Kocharyan said at a press conference. “I don’t even know what model they are proposing. I can only say that no president has had the kind of powers which today the prime minister has. This is not normal, but the re-distribution of these powers can be done today with laws. For example, the investigative bodies can be removed from the subordination to the prime minister. Unlike the previous constitution, when all changes implied a referendum, now there are many changes which can be done through parliament,” Kocharyan said.

The ex-president proposed the incumbent authorities to take some steps in decreasing the powers vested in the prime minister.