Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-12-21

YEREVAN, 27 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.51 drams to 478.48 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.96 drams to 541.11 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.51 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.39 drams to 641.35 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 29.60 drams to 27770.27 drams. Silver price down by 1.93 drams to 348.67 drams. Platinum price up by 15.92 drams to 14937.37 drams.