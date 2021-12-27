PM Pashinyan visits Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the Constitutional Court and met with the judges of the Court. The President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan, judges of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan, Yervand Khundkaryan, Ashot Khachatryan, Arayik Tunyan, Arthur Vagharshyan, Edgar Shatiryan took part in the discussion, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Issues related to the development and strengthening of democratic institutions were discussed.