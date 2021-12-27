Switzerland expressed readiness to host Russia – NATO Summit

YEREVAN, 27 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Switzerland expressed readiness to provide a platform for holding of Russia – NATO Summit, if there will be its necessity, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Valentin Clivaz told “RIA Novosti”.



“That includes implementation of the role of a host country by Switzerland or provision of support for organization of conferences and meetings”, Clivaz said.



Clivaz mentioned that due to the principle of confidentiality, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs doesn’t comment the requests of the parties.



Earlier the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg made a decision to convene a Russia-NATO Summit.