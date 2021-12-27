Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 December

Russian MoD speaks about the necessity of undertaking strict measures against NATO’s political course

YEREVAN, 27 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. NATO’s confronting political course against Russia forces Moscow to strictly put forward the issue of legally binding security guarantees, which will exclude any further movement of the NATO to the East, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Minister of Defense of Russian Federation Alexander Fominsaid.

He reminded that the draft agreement on security measures of Russia and the NATO member states was transferred to the American side on December 15, 2021.








