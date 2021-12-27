PM Pashinyan to pay working visit to Russia
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on December 28, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister will take part in the informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS member states in St. Petersburg.
