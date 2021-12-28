LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-12-21
LONDON, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 December:
The price of aluminum up by 0.41% to $2841.50, copper price down by 0.16% to $9566.00, lead price down by 0.79% to $2273.00, nickel price up by 0.37% to $20125.00, tin price up by 0.01% to $38905.00, zinc price up by 0.65% to $3535.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
