COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 109 new cases, 6 deaths

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. 109 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 344,649, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

6547 tests were administered (total 2,546,866).

186 people recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 331,027.

6 patients died, bringing the death toll to 7965. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1500 other individuals infected with the virus who died from co-morbidities, according to health authorities.

As of December 28 the number of active cases stood at 4157.