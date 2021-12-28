Former mayor Hayk Marutyan, three other city councilors quit ruling My Step faction

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The former Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan and three other members of the My Step bloc of the City Council relinquished their mandates.

Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan announced at a City Council session on December 28 that Hayk Marutyan, Pavel Mazmanyan, Lilit Pipoyan and Ruben Hayrapetyan tendered their resignations as My Step councilors.

Another city councilor from My Step, Vahe Gevorgyan, also left the ruling faction but will continue serving as councilor.