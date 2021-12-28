Yerevan City Council appoints Levon Hovhannisyan as Deputy Mayor
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary of the Yerevan City Council’s ruling My Step faction Levon Hovhannisyan was elected to serve as First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan.
Hovhannisyan was elected by the City Council at the December 28 session.
