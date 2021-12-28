Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 December

PM Pashinyan arrives in Russia for CIS meeting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia on December 28 to participate in the informal meeting of the leaders of CIS member-states in St. Petersburg.








