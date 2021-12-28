Pécresse reception was official, while no request was made for Zemmour – Armenian presidency explains

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Recently, the delegation led by the Head of the Île-de-France Regional Council and French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse, visited Armenia.

A few days prior to that visit another French presidential candidate Éric Zemmour had arrived in Armenia.

If the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Mrs. Pécresse at his Residence, in the case of Zemmour, such a reception or meeting did not take place.

In response to the question of ARMENPRESS , the Office of the President informed the following: “The RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the RA Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France Mrs. Hasmik Tolmajyan applied to the Office of the President with an offer and request to officially organize the meeting. The RA Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan accompanied the delegation led by Mrs. Pécresse and was present at the official meeting with the RA President Armen Sarkissian. It should be noted that this is not a matter of meeting with a presidential candidate of the French Republic, but the visit of an official delegation from France headed by Mrs. Valérie Pécresse, the current head of the regional council of Île-de-France, one of the largest regions in France. We have decades of effective cooperation with that region. In the case of the French journalist and commentator Éric Zemmour, the Office of the RA President has not officially received such an application or offer of a meeting.”