One day the world will take us into account – President of Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. On December 28 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of members of the "Artsakh Reserve Officers' Union" NGO.

The social problems of demobilized and reserve officers and their families as well as a number of issues related to the security of the Republic, domestic and foreign policy were touched upon during the meeting.

In his speech, the Head of the State emphasized that official Stepanakert's position on the status of Artsakh is clear and there will be no step back from the path of independence. "We have suffered a lot in the aftermath of the cruel war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, but we still continue and, I assure you, we will continue our state-building activity further on. I am convinced that one day the world will take us into account, and our decades-long struggle will give its desired result," the President said.

During the meeting the President noted that by the decision of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh, from January 1, 2022, the pensions of all military pensioners will be increased by 25 thousand AMD. The issue of providing apartments to the acting and retired officers is in the spotlight, which is planned to be fully resolved by 2023.