Arman Akopian appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Israel

YEREVAN, 28 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of President Armen Sarkissian Arman Akopian is appointed as Ambassador of Armenia to Israel. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the President’s Office, the President signed his NH-412-A decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

The residence of Arman Hakobyan will be in Tel Aviv.

Arman Akopian is expert in Oriental Studies, candidate of philological sciences. Author of Armenian textbook of Hebrew 'Modern Hebrew' (Yerevan, 2003), 'Classical Syriac' (Yerevan, 2005) , 'Introduction to Aramaic and Syriac Studies' (Yerevan, 2015). He is Fluent in English, French, Russian, Arabic, Hebrew, Portuguese, Latin. Since 2007 has a diplomatic degree of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.