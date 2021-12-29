WFP & “Yeremyan Projects” share the same vision: joint trip to Jermuk to explore the best practices

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. (Yeremyan Projects Press Release) Food value chains play an essential role in reducing both poverty and malnutrition and at the same time increasing the level of food security in Armenia. Aiming to foster national food security and thus contribute to the economic growth of the country, since 2019, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has invested in Armenia’s food value chains.

In the same year “Yeremyan Projects” Company launched a new business development strategy based on “from seed to table” concept in order to ensure food quality and security which is of high importance in the context of WFP’s mission.

Recognizing the importance of the private sector organizations’ involvement in creating food value chains, Jelena Milosevic, WFP Representative and Country Director in Armenia, visited the cow cattle breeding farm of Yeremyan Projects located in Vayots Dzor province.

During the visit Jelena Milosevic made a tour of the farm and got acquainted with the production process and the current programs of the farm. Besides, the WFP Country Director and David Yeremyan, General Director of “Yeremyan Projects”, discussed cooperation opportunities and perspectives between WFP and the company.

“From seed to table” is an important concept in terms of ensuring food security, which is a guiding approach for a number of organizations in the field of food and agriculture in a global arena. It enables the company to control the whole cycle of production - from sowing seeds to bringing finished goods to the table and creating high quality food.

“From seed to table” concept is a key component of the UN WFP’s National Food Security Strategy as the Programme aims to foster national food security by building foodvalue chains based on local production.