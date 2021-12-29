Public services watchdog OKs electricity price increase

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The average weighted tariff of electrical energy will increase by 4,7 drams/kWh starting February 1, 2022.

The Public Services Regulatory Commission approved the decision during its December 29 session.

The tariff for socially vulnerable families (11% of consumers) will remain unchanged, while the tariff for consumers using up to 200 kWh per month (55% of consumers) will increase by 1,5 drams/kWh.

Consumers using from 201 to 400 kWh per month (25% of consumers) will pay 3,5 drams more per kWh, while the tariff for consumers using more than that will increase 5,5 drams/kWh.

The tariffs were approved as follows:

Consumers using up to 200 kWh per month – Daytime tariff: 46,48 drams; Nighttime tariff 36,48 drams

Consumers using from 201 to 400 kWh per month – Daytime tariff: 48,48 drams; Nighttime tariff: 38,48 drams

Consumers using more than 400 kWh per month – Daytime tariff: 53,48 drams, Nighttime tariff: 43,48 drams

The daytime and nighttime tariffs for socially vulnerable families remained unchanged at 29,99 and 19,99 drams respectively.