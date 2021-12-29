Artsakh villager arrested after accidentally crossing into Azeri-controlled territory

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. A man from the village of Aygestan in Artsakh’s Askeran Province was arrested by Azerbaijani troops after accidentally crossing into Azeri-controlled territories in the morning of December 29.

The National Security Service of Artsakh said in a statement that they received a missing-person report around 07:30, December 29 concerning the whereabouts of Armen Verdyan, a 50-year-old resident of Aygestan.

Investigators then found out that the man got lost near Nakhijevanik and Ughtasar and accidentally crossed into the Azeri-controlled areas and was subsequently taken into custody by Azeri troops.

The Artsakh authorities said they’ve immediately notified the Russian peacekeepers, who in turn have validated that Armen Verdyan is safe.

“Negotiations are now underway to return the citizen of Artsakh,” the NSS said .