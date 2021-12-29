Yerevan-bound flight safely returns to Brussels after lightning strike

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Brussels Airlines flight SN2899 to Yerevan, Armenia returned to Brussels Airport after the plane was hit by a lightning strike at an altitude of 22,500 feet above the Grand Duchy of Luxemburg, Aviation24.be reported.

The flight was fully booked, with 180 passengers on board.

The crew decided to turn back to Brussels immediately after the lightning strike.

The flight was postponed by 24 hours and the passengers were accommodated in nearby hotels.