Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 December

Iran to open consulate-general in Armenia’s Kapan

Iran to open consulate-general in Armenia’s Kapan

Last updated: 17:06

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian government approved their foreign ministry’s proposal on opening a consulate-general in the Armenian town of Kapan, the Iranian presidency reported.

The Armenian foreign ministry then commented that Armenia is also working to open a consulate-general in Iran.

 “Work is underway from our side too for opening a consulate-general of Armenia in Iran on the principle of reciprocity,” the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told ARMENPRESS.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]