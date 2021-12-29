Iran to open consulate-general in Armenia’s Kapan

Last updated: 17:06

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian government approved their foreign ministry’s proposal on opening a consulate-general in the Armenian town of Kapan, the Iranian presidency reported.

The Armenian foreign ministry then commented that Armenia is also working to open a consulate-general in Iran.

“Work is underway from our side too for opening a consulate-general of Armenia in Iran on the principle of reciprocity,” the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told ARMENPRESS.