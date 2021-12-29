Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-12-21

YEREVAN, 29 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.52 drams to 478.64 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.90 drams to 539.91 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.50 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.98 drams to 641.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 30.18 drams to 27779.56 drams. Silver price up by 0.38 drams to 348.78 drams. Platinum price up by 16.23 drams to 14942.36 drams.