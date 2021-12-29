Temporary exhibition “Archeological relics from Shushi” opened at Erebuni Museum

YEREVAN, 29 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Unique archeological objects saved from Shushi Carpet Museum were presented to the public at Erebuni Historical-Archeological Museum- Reserve. During the 44-day war of 2020 it was possible to evacuate carpets, as well as archeological objects from the museum.



The Director of Erebuni Museum Mikayel Badasyan told ARMENPRESS that everyone should do his job and with this exhibition they try to familiarize the people with the archeological heritage of Shushi Carpet Museum.



We, knowing, that archeological items were saved from Shushi Carpet Museum, getting acquainted with Vardan Astsatryan, decided to organize a temporary exhibition in order to be able to familiarize our compatriots and visitors of the museum with the important part of our fatherland Artsakh and, in particular, the archeological heritage of Shushi. The saved items, when brought and stored at Erebuni museum, many were not at good condition. Quite a long and detailed work was carried out for the restoration of those items at our restoration, solidification laboratory”, said the Director of the museum.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan



He said that different pottery items and jewelry are presented at the exhibition, but he singled out two exclusive items – a cast jewelry-ornament, which undoubtable was a symbol of power and the next

a stone wand with a cat’s head at the top, which also was a symbol of power and belonged to a person of highest social status.



The Director of Shushi Carpets Museum Vardan Astsatryan said that the items exhibited is only a part of the archeological items of the museum which were possible to evacuate during the war.



“This is only a small part of the samples. I have to mention that because we were specialized in carpets, these items were of secondary role, but we knew the origin of all. When the items were evacuated and moved to Yerevan, the directorate of Erebuni Museum and the scientific council restored all of this, dated and presented to the public. I should say that from the entire pottery samples it was possible to evacuate only 40 percent” he said.



About 30 samples are presented at the temporary exhibition in Erebuni Museum. The exhibition will last until May 29, 2022.