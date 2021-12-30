Cabinet members hold moment of silence in honor of fallen troops

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed Cabinet members at the December 30 Cabinet meeting to observe a moment of silence in honor of the fallen troops.

“We’ve had and continue having very serious problems in the external environment. Since May 2021, the fact of the Azerbaijani military invasion in the Sotk-Khoznavar section, its consequences and the November 16 incident are further underscoring our problems in the security environment. I am proposing that now we observe a moment of silence and honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for our country in 2021 and in the past,” PM Pashinyan said.