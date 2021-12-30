U.S. Ambassador reaffirms commitment to continue working with Armenia for a better future

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy issued a holiday message congratulating the Armenian people on New Year and Christmas.

“In her holiday message to the Armenian people, Ambassador Tracy reflects on her time in Armenia and reaffirms the United States’ commitment to continue working with Armenia for a better future. The Ambassador praises Armenia’s rich cultural traditions, long history, natural beauty, and famous hospitality, but, above all, the Armenian people who – with their talent, vitality, resilience, and creativity – are the country’s greatest asset.

Ambassador Tracy and U.S. Embassy staff wish you all a peaceful, healthy, and prosperous new year,” the United States Embassy in Yerevan said on social media.