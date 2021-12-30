United States calls on Azerbaijan to release all remaining Armenian captives

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The United States is calling on the Azerbaijani authorities to release all remaining Armenian captives.

In a statement, the United States Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs said it welcomes Azerbaijan’s return of 5 Armenian captives on December 29.

“We welcome Azerbaijan's December 29 return of five Armenian servicemembers who were detained on November 16, 2021. We urge the full and expeditious release of all remaining detainees, exchange of remains, and accounting for missing persons. We stress the importance of humane treatment of detainees in accordance with international obligations,” the DoS Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs tweeted.