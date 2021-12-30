PM Pashinyan calls for maximum efforts from Cabinet members for 2022 to be a year of “rise and rebirth”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Cabinet members that they should make all efforts for 2022 to be a year of “rise and rebirth” for Armenia.

“It is clear that the post-war agenda and consequences will long be felt and we must consistently, step by step overcome this situation and try to solve all issues in the external agenda,” Pashinyan said.

“My conviction is the following, we must do everything in our powers to find solutions so that the next generations and governments don’t inherit the continuously complicating problems, but instead inherit a stable situation, which is a key precondition for ensuring the future normal development of the country. On the other hand this isn’t easy, and as much as our willingness to take on responsibility of making decision is high, we must also note that making these decisions doesn’t often depend on us. We must be able to create such a matured process which would eventually enable us to fixate the situation and complete the agenda of opening an era of peaceful development for Armenia and the region, which we’ve declared about.”