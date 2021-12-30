COVID-19: Around 800 people in Armenia receive booster shot

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Only around 800 people received a booster shot against COVID-19 in Armenia, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said at the Cabinet member.

“The vaccination process continues and is the most important measure for avoiding future new waves. We are actively working in terms of boosters. Around 800 people have received the booster shot already,” she said, calling on citizens to get the shot.

Speaking about the first and second dose vaccination figures, Avanesyan said that as of the latest data 943,377 people received the first dose while 711,864 people received the second dose in Armenia.

She said there’ve been 184,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 2021, with nearly 40,000 patients being treated in hospitals. “This shows how overloaded the entire healthcare system worked,” Avanesyan said, thanking health workers for saving lives.