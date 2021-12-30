2021 capital spending performance stands at 86%, says finance minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Finance says the performance of capital spending as of December 30 is 86%.

“We ought to set a bar for ourselves with this indicator for next year,” Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan said at the Cabinet meeting. “For 2022 the unique difference of our budget is that a high level of capital spending exists. Some argue that this would create difficulties for the government, it is a challenge. And we must succeed that our planned indicator won’t happen to be lower than our ensured performance. I am asking our colleagues to be attentive towards this indicator from day one,” he said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the indicator is not perfect but that there are changes compared to the previous years.