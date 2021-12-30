Upcoming OSCE meeting to be significant for the issue of returning Armenian captives – Poland’s Ambassador says

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Poland is hopeful that the delimitation and demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan will have a positive solution, Poland’s Ambassador to Armenia Pawel Cieplak said at a news conference in Yerevan’s Media Center.

“We very well realize that a swift return of the captives is a priority issue for the citizens and government of Armenia,” he said when asked what role Poland can play as the presiding country of the OSCE in 2022 for the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the solution of related humanitarian issues and the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“I think that the upcoming meeting [OSCE conference] in Vienna on January 13 will be significant in this process and I wouldn’t want to get ahead and mention our priorities as long as my government hasn’t done so,” Ambassador Cieplak said.

He said Poland will present detailed information on their stance over the situation and security environment in South Caucasus in January, when the Polish foreign minister will travel to Vienna to assume the OSCE chairmanship and present their priorities.

He said that the given issue has been discussed between Poland’s FM Zbigniew Rau and Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan during their meetings this year in Vienna and Stockholm.