Poland FM expected to visit Armenia in 2022

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. There are numerous programs in terms of upcoming investments both from the side of Polish businessmen in Armenia and from Armenian businessmen in Poland, the Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Pawel Cieplak said at a press conference in Yerevan’s Media Center.

Asked about potential Polish investments in Armenia, Ambassador Cieplak said he hopes that an investment program in the banking system will soon be implemented, and that business ties between Armenia and Poland will be strengthened after the Armenia-Poland inter-governmental commission meetings.

Cieplak said the business environment in Armenia became more favorable after the 2018 revolution.

“Armenian investors are also making steps for investing in Poland. At the current moment we have information on numerous projects but as long as contracts aren’t signed I can’t reveal details," the Ambassador said.

Ambassador Cieplak says the limited trade turnover between Armenia and Poland – which doesn’t surpass 70 million dollars annually – is due to the fact that exports are done through a mediating country, namely Bulgaria.

Overall, he described the Armenia-Poland relations as being “based on traditional friendship”.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled many planned bilateral visits and joint projects, but the ambassador is hopeful that in 2022 the two countries will return to normal.

He mentioned the visit of Armenian President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan and two justices to Poland which took place in 2021.

The ambassador said that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau is expected to visit Armenia in the first quarter of 2022 after assuming the OSCE chairmanship.

Inter-parliamentary visits and meetings are also planned.

Ambassador Cieplak thanked Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan for the formation of the Armenia-Poland parliamentary friendship groups in the parliaments of the two countries. He said he hopes that the group will also pay a visit to Poland.

Cooperation between the foreign ministries continues as well, and Poland is hopeful that political consultations at the level of deputy ministers will be held in Yerevan in 2022.

The Ambassador said they also want to intensify economic cooperation and hope that meetings will be held between the Armenia-Poland Intergovernmental commissions for economic affairs.