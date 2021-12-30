EU visa liberalization for Armenian citizens possible, but impossible to speak about timeframes – says Polish Ambassador

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Meetings and discussions over the visa liberalization between Armenia and European Union countries continue, namely on the level of law enforcement and migrations services, the Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Pawel Cieplak said at a press conference at the Media Center in Yerevan when asked about the possibility of launching the dialogue over visa liberalization as part of CEPA – the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the EU in 2017 which entered into force in March 2021.

Ambassador Cieplak said liberalizing EU visas for Armenian citizens is possible like in the case of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, but he stressed that it’s very early to speak about potential timeframes.

He underscored that Poland favors visa liberalization.

“Nevertheless, this should be the common decision of all member countries of the European Union. At this moment, certainly no foreign ambassador in Armenia is able to give a promise like that, and it is impossible to speak about timeframes. Two years ago visa liberalization happened for citizens of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, which is possible also for citizens of the Republic of Armenia, but it is impossible to speak about timeframes because this is a very delicate matter,” the Ambassador said, expressing hope that the government of Armenia will succeed in this issue.